Chicago UCCS Woodlawn collects victory over Chicago Sarah E. Goode 50-38

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago UCCS Woodlawn trumped Chicago Sarah E. Goode 50-38 in Illinois boys basketball on January 27.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Sarah E. Goode faced off against Chicago Bowen and Chicago UCCS Woodlawn took on Chicago Holy Trinity on January 14 at Chicago Holy Trinity High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.