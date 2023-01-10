Chicago UC Woodlawn defeats Chicago Englewood Excel in lopsided affair 74-49

Chicago UC Woodlawn showed top form to dominate Chicago Englewood Excel during a 74-49 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
