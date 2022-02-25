 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago U-High survives taut tilt with Chicago Dyett 58-54

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago U-High nosed past Chicago Dyett 58-54 on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 18, Chicago U-High faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago Dyett took on Chicago Catalyst-Maria on February 19 at Chicago Dyett High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News