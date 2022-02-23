Chicago U-High overwhelms Chicago King 60-36

Chicago U-High left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chicago King 60-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
In recent action on February 18, Chicago U-High faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago King took on Chicago DuSable on February 19 at Chicago King High School. For a full recap, click here.
