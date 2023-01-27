Chicago U-High outclasses Chicago Jones 60-43

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Chicago U-High still prevailed 60-43 against Chicago Jones in Illinois boys basketball action on January 27.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago U-High faced off against Elgin Academy and Chicago Jones took on Chicago Al Raby on January 20 at Chicago Al Raby High School.
