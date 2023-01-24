Chicago U-High knocks out victory beat against Winnetka North Shore Country Day 51-39

Chicago U-High trucked Winnetka North Shore Country Day on the road to a 51-39 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.
In recent action on January 17, Winnetka North Shore Country Day faced off against Chicago Morgan Park Academy and Chicago U-High took on Elgin Academy on January 13 at Elgin Academy. For a full recap, click here.
