Chicago Tilden tacks win on Chicago Back of the Yards 64-42

Chicago Tilden didn't tinker with Chicago Back of the Yards, scoring a 64-42 result in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 26.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Back of the Yards faced off against Chicago Solorio and Chicago Tilden took on Chicago Kelly on January 19 at Chicago Kelly High School. For more, click here.
