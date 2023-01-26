 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Tilden tacks win on Chicago Back of the Yards 64-42

Chicago Tilden didn't tinker with Chicago Back of the Yards, scoring a 64-42 result in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 26.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Back of the Yards faced off against Chicago Solorio and Chicago Tilden took on Chicago Kelly on January 19 at Chicago Kelly High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

