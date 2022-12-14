Chicago Tech can't hang with Chicago Kelvyn Park 68-58

Chicago Kelvyn Park turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 68-58 win over Chicago Tech for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 14.
The last time Chicago Kelvyn Park and Chicago Tech played in a 64-55 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 7, Chicago Tech faced off against Chicago Manley Career and Chicago Kelvyn Park took on Chicago Spry Community Links on December 9 at Chicago Kelvyn Park High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.