Chicago TEAM Englewood severs Chicago Gage Park's hopes 51-34

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago TEAM Englewood trumped Chicago Gage Park 51-34 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 24.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Gage Park faced off against Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago and Chicago TEAM Englewood took on Chicago Kelly on January 20 at Chicago TEAM Englewood High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.