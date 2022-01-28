Chicago TEAM Englewood rolls like thunder over Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 59-28

Chicago TEAM Englewood's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-28 win over Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 20, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago faced off against Chicago Gage Park and Chicago TEAM Englewood took on Chicago Gage Park on January 24 at Chicago Gage Park High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
