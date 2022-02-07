Chicago TEAM Englewood explodes on Chicago Hancock College Prep 74-25

Chicago TEAM Englewood controlled the action to earn a strong 74-25 win against Chicago Hancock College Prep on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago TEAM Englewood faced off against Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago and Chicago Hancock College Prep took on Chicago Kelly on January 27 at Chicago Hancock College Prep High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.