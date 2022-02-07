 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago TEAM Englewood explodes on Chicago Hancock College Prep 74-25

  • 0

Chicago TEAM Englewood controlled the action to earn a strong 74-25 win against Chicago Hancock College Prep on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 28, Chicago TEAM Englewood faced off against Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago and Chicago Hancock College Prep took on Chicago Kelly on January 27 at Chicago Hancock College Prep High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News