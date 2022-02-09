Chicago TEAM Englewood edges Chicago Julian in snug affair 41-36

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago TEAM Englewood nosed past Chicago Julian 41-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 9.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago Julian faced off against Chicago Bowen and Chicago TEAM Englewood took on Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago on January 28 at Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
