Chicago Taft turns out the lights on Norridge Ridgewood 75-44

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago Taft broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 75-44 explosion on Norridge Ridgewood in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 5.
Chicago Taft broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 66-33 lead over Norridge Ridgewood.
