Chicago Taft trips Chicago Von Steuben in tenacious tussle 61-60

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Taft nosed past Chicago Von Steuben 61-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.
The last time Chicago Taft and Chicago Von Steuben played in a 68-59 game on January 12, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 7, Chicago Taft faced off against Chicago Northside College and Chicago Von Steuben took on Chicago Amundsen on December 9 at Chicago Amundsen High School. Click here for a recap
