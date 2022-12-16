 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Taft trips Chicago Von Steuben in tenacious tussle 61-60

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Taft nosed past Chicago Von Steuben 61-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.

The last time Chicago Taft and Chicago Von Steuben played in a 68-59 game on January 12, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 7, Chicago Taft faced off against Chicago Northside College and Chicago Von Steuben took on Chicago Amundsen on December 9 at Chicago Amundsen High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coal City slips past Manteno 50-47

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Coal City had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Manteno 50-47 in I…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News