Chicago Taft squeezes past Chicago Christ the King 65-60

Chicago Taft edged Chicago Christ the King 65-60 in a close encounter of the athletic kind for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 29.
In recent action on December 20, Chicago Christ the King faced off against West Chicago Wheaton Academy and Chicago Taft took on Chicago Von Steuben on December 16 at Chicago Taft High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.