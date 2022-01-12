Chicago Taft slips past Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 68-59

Chicago Taft didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 68-59 on January 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on January 8 , Chicago Taft squared up on Evanston Township in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
