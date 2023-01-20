Chicago Taft paints near-perfect picture in win over Chicago Foreman 96-43

Chicago Taft didn't tinker with Chicago Foreman, scoring a 96-43 result in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 16, Chicago Foreman faced off against Chicago Northside College and Chicago Taft took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on January 14 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.