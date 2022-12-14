Chicago Taft collects skin-tight win against Chicago Schurz 62-59

Chicago Taft showed its poise to outlast a game Chicago Schurz squad for a 62-59 victory on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Schurz faced off against Chicago Senn and Chicago Taft took on Chicago Northside College on December 7 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School. For a full recap, click here.
