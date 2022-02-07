 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Steinmetz severs Chicago Hirsch's hopes 84-74

  • 0

Chicago Steinmetz handed Chicago Hirsch a tough 84-74 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.

In recent action on February 3, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Chicago Muchin College Prep and Chicago Hirsch took on Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park on February 1 at Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News