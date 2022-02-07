Chicago Steinmetz severs Chicago Hirsch's hopes 84-74

Chicago Steinmetz handed Chicago Hirsch a tough 84-74 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on February 3, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Chicago Muchin College Prep and Chicago Hirsch took on Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park on February 1 at Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park. Click here for a recap
