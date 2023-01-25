Chicago Steinmetz pockets slim win over Chicago Academy 49-44

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Chicago Steinmetz did just enough to beat Chicago Academy 49-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Chicago Academy and Chicago Steinmetz played in a 45-42 game on December 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Chicago ITW David Speer and Chicago Academy took on Chicago Alcott on January 20 at Chicago Academy High School. Click here for a recap.
