Chicago Steinmetz passes stress test against Chicago ITW David Speer 51-36

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Chicago Steinmetz still prevailed 51-36 against Chicago ITW David Speer on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Chicago Disney II. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.