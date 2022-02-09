Chicago Steinmetz mows down Chicago UCCS Woodlawn 72-39

Chicago Steinmetz's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago UCCS Woodlawn 72-39 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago UCCS Woodlawn faced off against Chicago Jones College Prep and Chicago Steinmetz took on Chicago Muchin College Prep on February 3 at Chicago Steinmetz High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.