Chicago Steinmetz controls the action and Chicago Roosevelt 73-38

Chicago Steinmetz turned in a thorough domination of Chicago Roosevelt 73-38 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 16.
The last time Chicago Steinmetz and Chicago Roosevelt played in a 65-46 game on January 12, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Chicago Uplift and Chicago Roosevelt took on Chicago Alcott on December 9 at Chicago Alcott High School. Click here for a recap
