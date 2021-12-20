Chicago Steinmetz claims gritty victory against Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools 50-43

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago Steinmetz didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools 50-43 at Chicago Steinmetz High on December 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 13, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Chicago Academy and Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools took on Chicago Amandla Charter on December 15 at Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools. Click here for a recap
