Chicago St. Rita offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Wilmette Loyola during this 54-32 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 10.

Last season, Chicago St Rita and Wilmette Loyola faced off on February 4, 2022 at Chicago St Rita High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 3, Chicago St Rita faced off against Oak Park Fenwick . For a full recap, click here. Wilmette Loyola took on Chicago De La Salle on February 3 at Chicago De La Salle. For more, click here.

