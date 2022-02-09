Chicago St. Rita tackles Chicago Providence St. Mel 71-49

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago St. Rita showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Providence St. Mel 71-49 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 9.

In recent action on February 5, Chicago Providence St Mel faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker and Chicago St Rita took on Wilmette Loyola on February 4 at Chicago St Rita High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

