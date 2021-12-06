 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago St. Rita survives taut tilt with New Lenox Providence Catholic 54-46

  • 0

Chicago St. Rita poked just enough holes in New Lenox Providence Catholic's defense to garner a taut 54-46 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 6.

Chicago St. Rita broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-27 lead over New Lenox Providence Catholic.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 54-46 tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gauging return of Justin Fields

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News