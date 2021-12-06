Chicago St. Rita survives taut tilt with New Lenox Providence Catholic 54-46

Chicago St. Rita poked just enough holes in New Lenox Providence Catholic's defense to garner a taut 54-46 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 6.

Chicago St. Rita broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-27 lead over New Lenox Providence Catholic.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 54-46 tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.