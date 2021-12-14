Chicago St. Rita severs Chicago Marist's hopes 60-49

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago St. Rita trumped Chicago Marist 60-49 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 14.
In recent action on December 6, Chicago St Rita faced off against New Lenox Providence Catholic and Chicago Marist took on Burbank St Laurence on December 7 at Chicago Marist High School. For a full recap, click here.
