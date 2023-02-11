Chicago St. Rita ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Crete-Monee 87-61 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 3, Chicago St Rita faced off against Oak Park Fenwick. For a full recap, click here.

