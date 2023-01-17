Chicago St. Rita proves to be too much for Chicago De La Salle 58-45

Chicago St. Rita called "game" in the waning moments of a 58-45 defeat of Chicago De La Salle for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 17.
The last time Chicago St Rita and Chicago De La Salle played in a 68-58 game on December 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago St Rita took on Bartlett on January 13 at Chicago St Rita High School. For results, click here.
