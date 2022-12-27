Chicago St. Rita outlasts Chicago Lincoln Park in topsy-turvy battle 82-68

Chicago St. Rita put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Chicago Lincoln Park in an 82-68 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Chicago St. Rita opened with a 23-11 advantage over Chicago Lincoln Park through the first quarter.

The Mustangs' shooting struck in front for a 45-27 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Chicago Lincoln Park drew within 64-47 in the third quarter.

The Mustangs enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Lions' 21-18 advantage in the final quarter.

