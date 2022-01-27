Chicago St. Rita nips Oak Park Fenwick in scare 44-42

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago St. Rita didn't mind, dispatching Oak Park Fenwick 44-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 17 , Chicago St Rita squared up on Oak Forest in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Chicago St. Rita fought to a 20-19 intermission margin at Oak Park Fenwick's expense.

There was no room for doubt as the Mustangs added to their advantage with a 24-23 margin in the closing period.

