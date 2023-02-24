Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chicago St. Rita did exactly that with a 71-41 win against Homewood-Flossmoor on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Homewood-Flossmoor and Chicago St Rita played in a 61-59 game on Dec. 23, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Chicago St Rita faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius. For results, click here.

