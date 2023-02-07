It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Chicago St. Rita will take its 74-60 victory over Aurora Marmion during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The last time Chicago St Rita and Aurora Marmion played in a 71-46 game on December 10, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Chicago St Rita faced off against New Lenox Providence Catholic . For more, click here. Aurora Marmion took on Chicago Mt Carmel on January 31 at Aurora Marmion Academy. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.