Chicago St. Rita flies high over Aurora Marmion 71-46

Aurora Marmion had no answers as Chicago St. Rita roared to a 71-46 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 10.
Recently on December 4 , Chicago St Rita squared up on Harvey Thornton Township in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.