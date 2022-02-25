Chicago St. Rita earns solid win over Chicago Morgan Park 72-61

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chicago St. Rita put just enough pressure on Chicago Morgan Park to earn a 72-61 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.
Chicago St. Rita's offense jumped to a 36-25 lead over Chicago Morgan Park at halftime.
Chicago St. Rita's leverage showed as it carried a 52-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 18, Chicago St Rita faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep and Chicago Morgan Park took on Chicago King on February 17 at Chicago King High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.