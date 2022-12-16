Chicago St. Rita earns solid win over Chicago DePaul College Prep 58-46

Chicago St. Rita turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 58-46 win over Chicago DePaul College Prep in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago St Rita took on Chicago Brother Rice on December 9 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. For a full recap, click here.
