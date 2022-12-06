Chicago St. Rita drums Lombard Montini with resounding beat 79-21

Chicago St. Rita dismissed Lombard Montini by a 79-21 count on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago St Rita and Lombard Montini faced off on January 14, 2022 at Chicago St Rita High School. For more, click here.
