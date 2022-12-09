Chicago St. Rita dodges a bullet in win over Chicago Brother Rice 59-51

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago St. Rita nosed past Chicago Brother Rice 59-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago St Rita squared off with February 15, 2022 at Chicago St Rita High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Chicago St Francis de Sales and Chicago St Rita took on Chicago Simeon on December 3 at Chicago Simeon Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
