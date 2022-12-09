 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago St. Rita dodges a bullet in win over Chicago Brother Rice 59-51

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago St. Rita nosed past Chicago Brother Rice 59-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago St Rita squared off with February 15, 2022 at Chicago St Rita High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 3, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Chicago St Francis de Sales and Chicago St Rita took on Chicago Simeon on December 3 at Chicago Simeon Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News