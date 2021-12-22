Chicago St. Rita darts by New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central in easy victory 63-35

Yes, Chicago St. Rita looked superb in beating New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central, but no autographs please after its 63-35 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 22.

The Mustangs stomped on in front of the Knights 19-4 to begin the second quarter.

Chicago St. Rita's shooting took charge to a 39-14 lead over New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central at the intermission.

Chicago St. Rita's control showed as it carried a 51-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

