Chicago St. Rita darts by Chicago Providence St. Mel in easy victory 90-27

Chicago St. Rita didn't tinker with Chicago Providence St. Mel, scoring a 90-27 result in the win column at Chicago St. Rita High on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

