Chicago St. Rita darts by Chicago Providence St. Mel in easy victory 90-27

Chicago St. Rita didn't tinker with Chicago Providence St. Mel, scoring a 90-27 result in the win column at Chicago St. Rita High on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago St Rita and Chicago Providence St Mel faced off on February 9, 2022 at Chicago Providence St Mel School. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago St Rita faced off against Maywood Proviso East and Chicago Providence St Mel took on Aurora Christian on December 29 at Chicago Providence St Mel School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.