Chicago St. Rita collects victory over Burbank St. Laurence 76-64

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago St. Rita trumped Burbank St. Laurence 76-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Burbank St Laurence faced off against Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago St Rita took on Oak Park Fenwick on January 27 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. For more, click here.
