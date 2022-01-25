Chicago St. Rita buries Chicago Mt. Carmel under avalanche of points 67-46

Chicago Mt. Carmel had no answers as Chicago St. Rita roared to a 67-46 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.

Chicago Mt. Carmel proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 28-24 advantage over Chicago St. Rita at the half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.