Chicago St. Rita buries Chicago Mt. Carmel under avalanche of points 67-46

Chicago Mt. Carmel had no answers as Chicago St. Rita roared to a 67-46 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.
Chicago Mt. Carmel proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 28-24 advantage over Chicago St. Rita at the half.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago St Rita faced off against Oak Forest and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on January 14 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.