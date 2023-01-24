 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago St. Patrick snatches victory over Joliet Catholic 65-60

Chicago St. Patrick could finally catch its breath after a close call against Joliet Catholic in a 65-60 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 24.

The last time Chicago St Patrick and Joliet Catholic played in a 62-30 game on January 5, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 13, Joliet Catholic faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago St Patrick took on La Grange Park Nazareth on January 17 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

