Chicago St. Patrick handed Chicago Jones a tough 68-52 loss at Chicago St. Patrick High on Feb. 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Chicago Northside College . Click here for a recap. Chicago Jones took on Chicago Holy Trinity on Feb. 10 at Chicago Holy Trinity High School. For a full recap, click here.
