Chicago St. Patrick pounds out steady beat in win over Chicago Marist 60-52

Chicago St. Patrick posted a tight 60-52 win over Chicago Marist in Illinois boys basketball action on January 14.
The Shamrocks put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Red Hawks 60-52 in the last stanza.
In recent action on January 8, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Marist took on Naperville North on January 8 at Chicago Marist High School. For a full recap, click here.
