Chicago St. Patrick left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Grayslake North from start to finish for a 77-32 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Chicago Jones. For results, click here.

