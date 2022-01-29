Chicago St. Patrick manhandles Chicago Christ the King 61-37

Chicago St. Patrick left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chicago Christ the King 61-37 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 29.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago Christ the King took on Chicago Holy Trinity on January 21 at Chicago Holy Trinity High School. For more, click here.
