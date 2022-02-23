Chicago St. Patrick flies high over Northtown Chicago Intl Charter 85-31

Yes, Chicago St. Patrick looked superb in beating Northtown Chicago Intl Charter, but no autographs please after its 85-31 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.
In recent action on February 12, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Quincy Notre Dame and Northtown Chicago Intl Charter took on Niles Northridge Prep on February 17 at Niles Northridge Prep High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.