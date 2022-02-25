Chicago St. Patrick finds small margin for win in tilt with Vernon Hills 54-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago St. Patrick's direction just enough to squeeze past Vernon Hills 54-47 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 25.
Recently on February 12 , Chicago St Patrick squared up on Quincy Notre Dame in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
